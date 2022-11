Duhaime (upper body) will not play Sunday according to coach Dean Evason, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Duhaime has not skated since his injury Wednesday in a 6-1 win over Winnipeg. Duhaime sat out Friday against the Maple Leafs and there is no timeline for his return until he starts skating again. Duhaime has three goals and an assist in 14 games this season.