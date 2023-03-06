Duhaime (head) will not be in the lineup versus Calgary on Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Duhaime will miss his second consecutive contest due to his head injury. In his previous seven contests, the 25-year-old winger managed three goals on 12 shots while averaging 11:13 of ice time. Even once given the all-clear, Duhaime is unlikely to offer more than mid-range fantasy value as a bottom-six forward. With a back-to-back on the schedule, it seems unlikely Duhaime will be cleared in time to play versus Winnipeg on Wednesday either, though he hasn't been officially ruled out.