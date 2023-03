Duhaime (illness) will miss Wednesday's game against Colorado, per Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Duhaime has eight goals, nine points, 40 PIM and 126 hits in 44 contests this season. He's been held off the scoresheet for the Wild's last four games, but he did record 10 hits in that span. Ryan Reaves (upper body) is also unavailable Wednesday, so Minnesota will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.