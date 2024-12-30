site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Wild's Brendan Gaunce: Assigned to AHL
RotoWire Staff
Gaunce was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Monday.
Gaunce was a healthy scratch in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Ottawa. He hasn't earned a point in four NHL appearances this season while posting three shots on goal and five hits.
