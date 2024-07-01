Gaunce signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Monday.

Gaunce had two goals and four points in 24 outings with Columbus in 2023-24. He also recorded 19 goals and 39 points in 46 regular-season appearances with AHL Cleveland. The 30-year-old will probably start the 2024-25 campaign in the minors, but Gaunce is likely to spend portions of the season with Minnesota as an injury replacement.