Gaunce signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Monday.
Gaunce had two goals and four points in 24 outings with Columbus in 2023-24. He also recorded 19 goals and 39 points in 46 regular-season appearances with AHL Cleveland. The 30-year-old will probably start the 2024-25 campaign in the minors, but Gaunce is likely to spend portions of the season with Minnesota as an injury replacement.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Lands on waivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Rises to top level•
-
Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Pots first goal Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Summoned from AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Placed on waivers•