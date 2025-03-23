Gaunce logged an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

The helper was Gaunce's first point in 10 NHL appearances this season. The 30-year-old forward set up a Justin Brazeau tally in the second period that stood as the game-winner for the Wild. Gaunce has added just nine shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-3 rating with the big club this season. He continues to get ice time while the team contends with numerous injuries to forwards, but his limited role on the fourth line leads to minimal fantasy value.