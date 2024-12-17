Gaunce was recalled from AHL Iowa on Monday.

Minnesota is dealing with a number of injuries to its forward group, so Gaunce could be an option Wednesday against the Panthers, especially if Yakov Trenin (upper body) is unable to suit up. Gaunce has been a solid contributor for Iowa this season -- he's accounted for eight goals and 14 points across 21 outings. The 30-year-old hasn't made an appearance in the NHL yet this season, but he registered two goals and two assists over 24 regular-season games with Columbus in 2023-24.