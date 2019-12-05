Play

Minnesota recalled Menell from AHL Iowa on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Jared Spurgeon is expected to be sidelined for two weeks with a broken hand, so Menell could be in for an extended stay with the big club. The 22-year-old rookie, who's racked up 19 points in 23 AHL appearances this season, could make his NHL debut as soon as Thursday against Tampa Bay.

