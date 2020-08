Menell has signed a one-year deal with HC Dinamo Minsk of the KHL, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Menell will be an RFA this offseason, so the Wild will likely extend him a qualifying offer to retain his NHL rights, but the 23-year-old blueliner will almost certainly spend the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign in Russia. He racked up an impressive five goals and 47 points in 57 games with AHL Iowa this season.