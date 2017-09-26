Wild's Brennan Menell: Signs on with hometown team

Mennell inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Tuesday.

Talk about a fantastic story. After failing to make the varsity team during his sophomore year at St. Thomas Academy in Minnesota, Menell took his talents to the WHL where he worked on his game and began unlocking his potential. That culminated in the 20-year-old posting 71 points and a plus-10 rating in 70 games with WHL Lethbridge last season, thus setting him up for the NHL contract he signed Tuesday. While it may prove difficult for the Woodbury, Minnesota native to crack the Opening Night roster considering the Wild's depth at defense, the hometown hero's talent and heart are undeniable, making him a fascinating prospect to watch as the season opens.