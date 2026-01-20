Faber logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Monday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Faber had gone two contests without a point after a five-game point streak. The 23-year-old defenseman continues to impress on the top pairing alongside Quinn Hughes, which has been beneficial for both blueliners. Faber is now at 30 points in 50 outings, surpassing his 78-game regular-season total from 2024-25. He's added 109 shots on net, 108 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating this season.