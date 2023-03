Faber (upper body) lost 14 pounds while recovering from an illness but was able to play for the University of Minnesota on Saturday, freelance hockey writer Eric Vegoe reports.

Faber was initially listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury in mid-February. Now that he's back in action, he'll play out his collegiate season before making a decision on whether or not to sign with the Wild to turn pro for 2023-24.