Faber (upper body) will begin the 2026-27 regular season on injured reserve, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Faber suffered the upper body injury during Friday's preseason matchup against the Stars. While he stayed in the game until the end of the second intermission, the issue has been revealed to be serious enough to keep him off the ice for Opening Night. It's a tough loss for the Wild's defensive unit, as Faber had a career year in the 2025-26 season with 15 goals, 51 points, 173 shots on net and 148 blocked shots across 80 regular-season games. His status will be monitored closely until more information about his timetable for return is released. Regardless, he will likely return to a role on the team's top pairing next to Quinn Hughes when healthy.