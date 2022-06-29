Faber was traded to Minnesota from Los Angeles on Wednesday, along with a 2022 first-round pick, in exchange for Kevin Fiala.

Faber -- who was selected by the Kings with the 45th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft -- is a native of Minnesota and just finished his sophomore season for the Golden Gophers, so this marks somewhat of a homecoming for the 19-year-old defenseman. Faber does have two more years of collegiate eligibility and is expected to return to school for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com. While he won't make an immediate impact for the Wild, Faber appears to be capable of offering decent fantasy upside given his 26 points in 59 college contests.