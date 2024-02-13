Faber logged two assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Faber had the secondary assist on a pair of goals 1:01 apart in the third period that set the Wild on the path to victory. The rookie defenseman has racked up four helpers over three games since the All-Star break as he continues to shine in a top-pairing role. Faber is at 33 points, 81 shots on net, 104 blocked shots, 41 hits and a plus-5 rating over 52 appearances. He's not quite at the elite level of a Cale Makar or a Quinn Hughes, but it doesn't seem like it'll be long before Faber ascends to that tier of blueliners in the NHL.