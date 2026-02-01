Faber scored a goal, added an assist, blocked four shots, served two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.

Faber closed out January with four goals and 10 helpers, as well as a plus-9 rating and 28 blocked shots, over 15 appearances. The 23-year-old defenseman is taking his game to new heights on the Wild's top pairing with Quinn Hughes. Faber is up to a career-best 12 goals while adding 23 assists, 119 shots on net, 116 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 56 contests this season.