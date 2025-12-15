Faber logged two power-play assists, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Faber was still able to make an impact with the man advantage despite Quinn Hughes making his Minnesota debut Sunday. The 23-year-old Faber will likely be limited to the second power-play unit moving forward, though he could pair with Hughes at even strength. Sunday's effort ended an eight-game slump for Faber, who has racked up 17 points, 73 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 33 outings overall.