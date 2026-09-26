Faber sustained an apparent upper-body injury after being hit with a puck in the second period of Friday's preseason game versus the Stars, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Faber initially remained in the game, but he was pulled during the second intermission. The 24-year-old defenseman's status wasn't updated after the game, though Smith reports there was at least an element of precaution involved. Faber will have a decent amount of time to get healthy ahead of the Wild's season opener Thursday in Nashville.