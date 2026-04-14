Faber (rest) will not play in Tuesday's home clash against the Ducks, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

With the Wild's spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs practically set in stone, Faber will have Tuesday's game off to be well rested for game one of the team's first-round matchup. Overall, the 23-year-old blueliner has 15 goals, 51 points, 173 shots on net and 148 blocked shots across 80 games this season. He'll wrap up the 2025-26 regular season with career highs in goals and points. He'll likely return to his usual defensive assignment alongside Quinn Hughes when the Wild play the Stars in the first round of the playoffs.