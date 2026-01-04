Faber scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added four PIM and blocked six shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Faber is warming up again with three goals and a helper over his last six outings. The defenseman has eight points over 11 contests since Quinn Hughes joined the Wild, and the two seem to work well together as a workhorse first pairing. The fact that Faber's offense hasn't disappeared is a huge plus for fantasy managers who were patient enough to see how things shook out. The 23-year-old has nine goals, 23 points, 93 shots on net, 98 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 43 outings this season.