Faber picked up a pair of helpers against Chicago on Sunday.

Faber brought a four-game pointless streak to a close with his first multi-point effort of the 2023-24 campaign. The defenseman remains mired in a 21-game goal drought after failing to score since Opening Night against the Panthers. With 10 points in 21 games to open his rookie campaign, Faber should be capable of challenging for the 30-point threshold, making him a top-half fantasy producer.