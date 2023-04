Faber signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Sunday.

Faber will join the Wild on Sunday and travel with the team to Chicago ahead of Monday's contest versus the Blackhawks. The 20-year-old blueliner produced four goals and 27 points in 38 games for the University of Minnesota in 2022-23. Faber was originally selected by Los Angeles in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The Wild acquired Faber on June, 29, 2022 in the trade that sent Kevin Fiala to the Kings.