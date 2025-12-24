Faber scored a goal, placed two shots on net and had two blocks in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville.

Faber netted the opening goal seven minutes into the first period off a highlight-reel feed from his new running mate, Quinn Hughes. With the twine finder, Faber is up to seven goals, 20 points, 84 shots on net and 82 blocks through 38 games this season. Since the addition of Hughes, Faber has excelled offensively with five points and 14 shots on net while still maintaining his elite form on the blue line with 16 blocks. Fantasy managers who stuck with Faber through his offensive lows this season are being rewarded for their patience, as the 23-year-old blueliner still has plenty of time to post a career year across all three zones this season. If his recent offensive numbers become a frequent addition to his game, he could become a fantasy superstar in no time.