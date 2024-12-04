Faber posted an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Faber has four points and 15 blocked shots over his last eight outings. He helped out on a Frederick Gaudreau tally in the second period of Tuesday's contest. The 22-year-old Faber has 13 points, 31 shots on net, 29 blocks and a plus-12 rating over 25 games this season while logging steady time on the top pairing. He's a little behind the pace of his 47-point performance from 2023-24, but not to an extent that fantasy managers should be worried about his production.