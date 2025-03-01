Faber logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Faber's been a little quiet on offense lately, picking up just two power-play assists over his last 13 games, while posting a minus-9 rating. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to 23 points (nine on the power play), 74 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 56 appearances. Faber is seeing top-pairing minutes and may be forced to see more defensive time with Jonas Brodin (undisclosed) and Zach Bogosian (lower body) ailing.