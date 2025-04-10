Faber scored a goal in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime win over the Sharks.

Faber's tally gave the Wild a 2-1 lead late in the first period. The 22-year-old has three points over four contests in April, a vast improvement on his March, when he had just one goal on 28 shots and a minus-6 rating over 15 appearances. The defenseman has a career-high nine goals this season, but he's added a mere 18 assists with 111 shots on net, 108 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 75 outings. That's well off his 47-point pace from all 82 games a year ago.