Faber scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Faber got the Wild on the board late in the second period and helped out on Matt Boldy's game-tying tally midway through the third. With three goals and three helpers during a four-game point streak, Faber is again playing well in a top-four role. The 23-year-old blueliner has six goals, 15 points, 44 blocked shots, 56 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 24 appearances. Faber is looking capable of bouncing back from his 29-point effort in 78 regular-season outings last year, and he should push for a 40-50 point campaign in 2025-26, given his current pace.