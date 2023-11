Faber recorded an assist along with one shot in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

The 21-year-old assisted on Vinni Lettieri's game-tying goal late in the second period. In the past four games, Faber has three assists and three shots on goal to go along with six blocked shots. He has been a key piece to the defensive pairings in Minnesota and is averaging 23.38 minutes of ice time per game, only behind assistant captain Jonas Brodin who is at 23.40 minutes per game.