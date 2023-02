Faber (upper body) is considered week-to-week after sustaining the injury while playing for the University of Minnesota, Dylan Loucks of GopherHole.com reports.

Faber has posted 20 points in 30 contests with the Golden Gophers this season. The captain's future at the NCAA level is yet to be determined, though this injury could cast some doubt on his availability later in the NHL campaign if he opted to sign an entry-level contract.