Faber notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Faber returned from a 21-game absence due to a fractured skull sustained during the preseason. The 24-year-old defenseman wasn't eased into action, logging 24:29 of ice time in his season debut. Now that he's clear to play, Faber should be activated in most fantasy formats. He'll be a top-four defenseman who sees time on the second power-play unit. Faber thrived with a career-best 51 points in 80 regular-season outings last year. His time missed this season will make that total tough to replicate, but a similar pace -- around the 35-40 point range -- is well within reach.