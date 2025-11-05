Faber logged two assists and six blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Faber has logged three multi-point efforts over his last five games to get his offense on track. That's also corresponded with an uptick in power-play usage, which is where he's earned four of his six assists in that span. The 23-year-old has a goal, seven points, 35 shots on net, 28 blocks and a minus-7 rating across 14 appearances this season.