Faber scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Washington.

Faber opened the scoring 1:37 into the first period Tuesday, corralling a rebound off the boards before beating Darcy Kuemper to give the Wild an early 1-0 lead. The 21-year-old blueliner has points in five straight games, totaling two goals and six assists in that span. It's been an impressive rookie campaign for Faber, who's up to 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) through 47 games while holding down a spot on Minnesota's top defensive pairing and power-play unit.