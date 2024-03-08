Faber had a goal, an assist, and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

The rookie defenseman played more than 25 minutes on Thursday. He continues to log big, important minutes for Minnesota. However, this two-point night comes on the heels of a stretch that hasn't been particularly productive offensively. He had no goals and a single assist in the 10 games prior to Thursday's win. Still, it's possible he gets back to contributing at the offensive end. He has five goals and 36 points through 63 games this season.