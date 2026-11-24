Faber scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Faber has two goals and an assist over five games since making his season debut Nov. 14 in Boston. The 24-year-old defenseman has jumped right back into a big role, and he's currently seeing time on the first power-play unit due to the absence of Quinn Hughes (upper body). Faber proved last year that he can succeed with or without Hughes, making the former a strong option in fantasy since he's showing no lingering concerns from the fractured skull that cost him six weeks to start the season.