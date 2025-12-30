Faber scored a goal and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Faber has two goals and four assists over nine games since the Wild's blockbuster trade for Quinn Hughes. The two have been partnered on the top pairing, which should allow Faber to continue to eat minutes and get plenty of ice time alongside the Wild's best players. Faber has eight goals, 21 points, 85 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 40 appearances, positioning him well to put last year's 10-goal, 29-point (78 regular-season games) sophomore slump in the rear-view mirror.