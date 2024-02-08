Faber logged an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Faber saw a six-game point streak end right before the All-Star break, but he was right back on the scoresheet after the pause. The 21-year-old defenseman helped out on Marcus Foligno's go-ahead tally in the third period. Faber is up to 30 points (four goals, 26 helpers), 78 shots on net, 100 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 50 contests as a rookie this season. He's seeing all of the top assignments for the Wild, so he should continue to be a strong fantasy performer.