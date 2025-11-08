Faber scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Faber has scored in back-to-back games and has four points over his last three contests. The 23-year-old defenseman looks to be getting back to productivity on offense after a slow start to the campaign, though it helps the Wild have scored 16 goals over their last four games. Faber is at nine points, 39 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 16 appearances.