Faber netted a goal in the Wild's 2-0 win over Florida on Thursday.

Faber got the Wild on the board just 7:54 into the first period and that marker proved to be the game-winner. It was the 21-year-old defenseman's first point in three career contests. Faber had four goals and 27 points in 38 NCAA games with the University of Minnesota in 2022-23.