Faber scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Faber has three goals and two assists over his last six games. His offense has picked a good time to return -- he had just one goal over 15 contests in March. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to 10 goals, 29 points, 115 shots on net, 114 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 77 appearances. Faber continues to see heavy minutes as the Wild's top overall blueliner despite failing to replicate his 47-point performance from 2023-24.