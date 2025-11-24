Faber scored a shorthanded goal on four shots, doled out two hits and added two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Faber has two goals and two assists over his last three contests, following a four-game slump. The defenseman won't be among the league leaders for offense from the blue line, but he's providing steady play in a top-four role this season. Overall, he has five goals, 13 points, 52 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 23 appearances.