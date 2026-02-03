Faber scored a goal, placed two shots on net and recorded three blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal.

Faber stayed hot in Monday's win with the game-tying goal in the third period to send the contest to overtime. The 23-year-old defenseman has excelled since Jan. 3 with five goals, 15 points, 31 shots on net and 27 blocked shots across 15 games. In that span, his point total places him just outside the league's top-10 defensemen. Overall, he's up to 13 goals, 36 points, 121 shots on net and 119 blocked shots across 57 games this season. He hasn't shown any signs of slowing down soon while skating in a top-line pairing next to Quinn Hughes, which makes Faber a high-level fantasy defenseman for the foreseeable future.