Faber scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Faber ended a four-game drought with his tally at 1:54 of the first period. The 23-year-old defenseman has had one good stretch this season sandwiched around a couple of droughts, so it's possible his goal Wednesday allows him to heat up again. He's at four goals, 10 points, 47 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 21 appearances in a top-four role.