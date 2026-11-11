Faber (skull) has told the Wild that he's ready to play and expects to return for Saturday's game against the Bruins, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Faber began the regular season on injured reserve after sustaining a fractured skull during the preseason. However, he cleared his return to play protocol in late October and resumed skating with his teammates last week. The 24-year-old is with the Wild on their current road trip, and while he's slated to remain out for Thursday's game in Toronto, he'll likely be able to make his regular-season debut a few days later. Faber recorded 15 goals, 36 assists, 148 blocked shots, 29 PIM and 33 hits while averaging 24:41 of ice time across 80 regular-season appearances with Minnesota last year.