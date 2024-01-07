Faber racked up three assists, two of them coming on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The rookie blueliner added three shots on net and five blocked shots to his ledger in perhaps the best performance of Faber's young career. He led the Wild in ice time with a massive 30:12, and his 21-year-old legs didn't look fatigued when he joined the rush in OT on the play that led to Marco Rossi's game-winner. Faber snapped a six-game point drought with the performance, and through 38 games this season he's collected two goals and 19 points with 26 hits, 56 shots on goal, 69 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating, emerging as a dark-horse Calder contender in the process.