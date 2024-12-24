Faber scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Faber gave the Wild their first lead of the game at 2:43 of the third period. He'd gone 14 contests without a goal, picking up six assists and 16 shots on net in that span. The 22-year-old defenseman remains a key part of the Wild's defense in a top-pairing role. He's had decent offense with four goals, 18 points, 44 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 35 appearances. Faber's added 46 blocked shots, 14 hits and nine PIM, so he shouldn't be counted on for big numbers in the physical categories.