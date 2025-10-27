Faber notched three assists, five shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Two of his three helpers came on the power play. It was a much-needed performance for Faber, who had been held off the scoresheet over the first nine games of the season. Faber's offense may not rebound from last year's middling 29-point output from 78 regular-season contests, as Zeev Buium is maintaining a spot on the highly productive first power-play unit, leaving Faber to man the point on the second unit. Faber has supplied 23 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating, though his defensive numbers should improve if the Wild can become more threatening at 5-on-5 rather than depending on the power play for their offense.