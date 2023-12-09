Faber notched a pair of assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Faber set up Matt Boldy's goal early in the second period and added a helper on a Connor Dewar goal later in the frame. With Jonas Brodin (undisclosed) suffering an injury Friday, Faber may be in line for even more responsibility going forward. The 21-year-old has held down a top-four role this season, and he's not exactly being sheltered. He's produced 12 points, 29 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 25 appearances as a rookie this year.