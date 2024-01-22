Faber notched two assists while adding two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The 21-year-old blueliner once again led the Wild in ice time at 26:36, and Faber helped set up both Joel Eriksson Ek's game-winning goal and the third tally in Kirill Kaprizov's hat trick as Minnesota took control in the third period. Faber has a goal and seven points in the last four games, and since the beginning of December he's put himself firmly in the Calder Trophy conversation with 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 25 contests.