Faber scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

His tally late in the third period earned a crucial point for the Wild, tying the game at 4-4, but they couldn't find a winner in OT. Faber's offense has faded late in his first full NHL campaign, but he still has three goals and six points over the last nine games. and Saturday's effort gave the 21-year-old blueliner 40 points (seven goals, 33 helpers) on the season.