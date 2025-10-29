Faber scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg.

Faber benefited from a friendly bounce to pick up his first goal of the season. He later added a power-play assist as Marcus Johansson deflected his slapper past Connor Hellebuyck. After a quiet start, he's now produced five points in his last two games. He continues to shoulder a heavy workload on the Minnesota blue line, averaging more than 23 minutes per night, including running the show from the point of the top power-play unit. Faber also fired seven shots on net, and with his offensive game starting to click, he'll continue to be a strong fantasy option when the Wild host Pittsburgh on Thursday.